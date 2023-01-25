BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from 2016-18, would be leaving his defensive coordinator position at Southern Illinois to join the Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse. The outlet reported that an announcement is expected to be made by the school Thursday.

