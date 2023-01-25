BILLINGS — Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach Jason Petrino is poised to be on the move, with the Kalispell native reportedly tabbed to be the next defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.
The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reported Wednesday evening that Petrino, who coached the Battlin' Bears from 2016-18, would be leaving his defensive coordinator position at Southern Illinois to join the Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse. The outlet reported that an announcement is expected to be made by the school Thursday.
Petrino — the cousin of former NFL coach Bobby Petrino and former Idaho coach Paul Petrino — would be succeeding David Braun, who left to take the same position at Big Ten Conference program Northwestern.
It'll be another stop on the resume of the well-traveled Jason Petrino, who played at Carroll College before joining the coaching staff of his alma mater in 2000. Leaving Helena in 2002, he's since had stops at the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (with Wyoming), FCS (South Dakota and SIU) and D-II (University of Mary, Winona State and Nebraska-Omaha) levels on top of NAIA.
The Bison have won nine FCS national championships since 2011, losing in this past season's title game to rival South Dakota State.
