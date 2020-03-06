BILLINGS — When it comes to skiing, Rocky Mountain College is a national powerhouse.
And even some of the best skiers from the history-rich Battlin’ Bears program admitted to a few superstitions in a recent interview as Rocky prepared for the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships in Lake Placid, New York, March 8-14.
When Rocky freshman Ester Jakobsson takes her first run down the hill at Whiteface ski area in search on a national title, she’ll make sure to be wearing her good-luck socks and gloves.
The USCSA Western Region Championships overall female champion will first compete at nationals Tuesday when the women’s giant slalom is contested.
“I always wear the same socks, but now they have holes and I need new ones,” Jakobsson said with a laugh when discussing her routine before competing. “I’ve worn the same gloves since 2014. They have holes in them, but are still good.”
Jakobsson said she even knocks the snow from her boots the same way each time while waiting before starting a race.
“I do small things before and I do always the same movements,” she said. “I click my poles one time before I put them over the start thingy. I say some words in Swedish and then I go.”
Rocky freshman Alexander Sehlberg, who also captured the overall title at the regional competition that concluded Feb. 29, has a similar tendency when he’s on the course, but it’s only if he’s not as successful as he’d like to have been on his first run. And, that wasn’t the case last weekend at regionals in Boise, Idaho, when Sehlberg won the giant slalom and slalom titles.
The Battlin’ Bears men will first take to the course Wednesday when they compete in the GS.
“If I do not finish the course, I have to change something,” he said — drawing a “You Do?” and a smile from Jakobsson. “I’ll try to put the right boot on first to change the mode.”
The Rocky men and women entered the regional competition as defending overall, slalom and giant slalom champions. They left Bogus Basin with all six championship. Rocky's 19th-year head coach Jerry Wolf, a Billings native, said the Bears aren’t putting extra pressure on themselves as they ready for nationals.
“We don’t dwell on it,” he said. “We all know we want to win. We don’t strategize about it. We are not obsessed about it. We’ll go there and have a great time. Hopefully, we go there and have some personal bests and have fun and we’ll all be happy at that point.”
Jakobsson, who also puts her right boot on before her left boot and her right ski on before her left ski, won the individual slalom championship and was second in the GS at regionals.
After a strong weekend in Boise, the psychology major from Sweden said she believes she has found the right combination to find individual success in New York.
“I was super happy to finally make it and not do any dumb stuff in the middle of the course,” Jakobsson said. “I’m getting my body together and my mind and believe my body will be capable to ski like I want to ski. I’m believing in myself.”
At the regional competition, freshman Sydney Weaver was third for Rocky in the giant slalom and junior Hannah Clancy finished 10th.
In the slalom competition, Weaver tied for second and Clancy was 13th. Freshman Jessica Liu was 17th and sophomore Larissa Saarel 19th.
Junior Emily Aga will also be competing at nationals.
The women’s slalom is set for Thursday.
“I don’t know who we will ski against and how fast they’ll be,” Jakobsson said. “I’m going to try and ski fast and put down two solid runs and the Bears will do the same. The Bears are going to ski fast.”
Overall, Rocky owns three national women’s titles, with championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“They are really coming along and have a shot at a national title,” Wolf, who skied at Montana State for three years, said. “The women’s abilities maybe aren’t as deep as the guys, and the top ladies might have to carry the load. But, it is a team effort and anything can happen.”
Sehlberg, a business major, said a key for him has been maintaining his focus.
“It’s a little hard to explain how I ski,” the Swedish standout said. “You have to keep it calm. You have two minutes in a whole day to perform your best.
“It is really important to keep calm and focus on what you are supposed to do. I always have communication with coach before I start to know the course. You take it in, evaluate and get a plan. You believe in yourself and stay happy.”
In the regional GS, Sehlberg led a 1-2-3-4 finish by four freshmen for the Battlin’ Bears as Ludvig Bye, Filip Johansson and Luke Allen placed 2-4. Sophomore Oscar Dalmalm was ninth for the Bears.
The Bears followed with another dominant slalom run at regionals as Sehlberg again paved the way with his first-place finish. Rocky swept the podium as Dalmalm was second and Johansson tied for third. Allen placed eighth.
Other Bears who will compete at nationals are senior Adam Garrigus, freshman Dylan Stutzke, and freshman Jacob Drake.
Sehlberg believes he can win a national title. He also said the Bears accomplished the first of their team goals in sweeping regionals.
“I feel confident individually, but really believe in the team and feel we can do well,” he said. “The first goal was to win regionals and the second was to win nationals. We will try to do our best and our prepared to do that.”
The RMC men’s ski racing team has won national titles in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The men’s slalom will be contested Friday.
“Oh, yeah, we want to get that sucker back and be back on top,” Wolf said of the men’s championship. “We won the GS last year, but anything can happen on a given day. Last year we had a bad slalom day, but hopefully it happens to someone else besides Rocky.
“Our chances are good to bring home the championship, for sure.”
Wolf said his Bears may be young, but they are more than capable.
“I’m proud, we have a young team with a lot of freshmen. We have freshmen and sophomores in our scoring crew,” he said. “For how young they are, they are savvy for the team score and how you have to finish for the team. They just don’t think about their individual results.”
The men’s and women’s teams will compete in the dual slalom on Saturday. The men’s skier cross is Tuesday and the women’s skier cross is Wednesday.
