BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College hopes to stretch its winning streak to three games when the Battlin’ Bears travel to Dillon for a Frontier Conference football showdown Saturday.
The No. 20 Bears (3-1 overall, 3-1 league) will play a Western (3-2, 2-2) team that dropped from the rankings after a 33-24 loss to Montana Tech (3-1, 3-1) at Vigilante Field.
Rocky is coming off a 56-0 homecoming victory over Montana State-Northern (0-4, 0-4). Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday at Vigilante Field. It is homecoming for the Bulldogs.
“It is their homecoming. We need to come prepared,” said Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem. “A 3 o’clock game on the road is always tough. We are just excited for the opportunity to go out there and compete.”
Last year, the Battlin’ Bears and Bulldogs split a pair of games with Rocky winning 41-31 at home in early October and Western prevailing 50-42 in double overtime in the last game of the regular season.
Last year heading into the regular-season finale with the Bulldogs, Rocky needed a victory to win the Frontier title outright and seal a NAIA playoff berth.
Instead, Western, Rocky and the College of Idaho finished with 7-3 league records to share the Frontier crown. Western advanced to the playoffs on a tiebreaker, losing to No. 1 Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) 48-21 in the first round.
This year the Bears would like to take that next step and advance to the playoffs and the mantra the Rocky players have selected for the season is “unfinished business.”
The Bears felt good after their homecoming runaway victory over the Lights, but are now focused on taking the next step in settling their “unfinished business.”
“It was a great win. I think, our guys, if we are taking the next steps and we hope we are — just like a loss we flush the win and get back to a good week of practice,” Stutzriem said Tuesday. “This (Western) is a team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year and took the true conference championship and made it a split. We have to have a good week of practice and I think we will as our guys are mature. It should be a great game.”
Against the Lights, quarterback George Tribble Jr. made his first start for the Battlin’ Bears. He passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and on Monday was honored as the Frontier’s offensive player of the week. After the game Stutzriem said the Bears’ regular starting QB, Nate Dick, was “week to week.”
Kaysan Barnett, who had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown with 49 seconds left in the first half to stake RMC to a 35-0 lead over Northern, was the Frontier’s special teams player of the week.
Overall, Rocky’s defense held the young Lights team to 20 yards, all through the air. Now, however, the Bears are back to playing one of the league’s heavyweights and Stutzriem expects a fight closer to their 28-20 win over Montana Tech on Sept. 17 or 21-18 setback to C of I on Sept. 3.
“Our defense did a phenomenal job. They did a helluva job. It was really good to see that,” Stutzriem said. “It was a fun game, but we needed to do that. We needed to take that next step and put it to people when we had the opportunity to, and not let teams hang around. This week, it will be back to what Tech was, and the College of Idaho was, a battle for four quarters.”
The Bulldogs, coached by Ryan Nourse, are led by redshirt senior quarterback Jon Jund, who was last year’s Frontier Conference offensive player of the year. Jund has completed 74 of 132 passes for 977 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this year. He has also rushed the ball 78 times for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
“They are always physical and they are well-coached,” said Stutzriem of the Bulldogs. “Coach Nourse does a good job. They tackle well and will try and hit you in the mouth. They have a veteran quarterback (Jund) and a veteran offensive line and do a good job with that.”
