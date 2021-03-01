WHITEFISH — Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College was honored as the Frontier Conference volleyball defender of the week on Monday.

Providence's Renae Davis and Cydney Finberg-Roberts were also acknowledged.

Davis was singled out as the attacker of the week and Finberg-Roberts is the setter of the week.

Embry, a sophomore libero from Bozeman, helped No. 18 Rocky sweep its home series against MSU-Northern. She averaged six digs per set.

UP, ranked 24th, was 2-0 in its road series at Montana Western.

Davis, a senior, averaged 3.75 kills with an attack percentage of .407.

Finberg-Roberts, a junior from Columbia Falls, averaged 13 assist and 2.5 digs per set.

