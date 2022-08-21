BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College Athletics Department announced the addition of the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club in a press release Thursday. 

"We are excited to offer the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club to our alumni and friends of Rocky Mountain College Athletics," said RMC Athletic Director Jim Klemann in the release. "This is an opportunity for former student-athletes, alumni, families, and fans of RMC Athletics to make a direct impact on the lives of our current and future Battlin’ Bears."

The Battlin’ Bears Booster Club offers eight membership levels (Fan, Booster, Green, Gold, RMC, Bear, Victory, and Champion). Members of the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club will also receive monthly updates from the AD and athletic department.

Gifts to the Battlin’ Bears Booster Club provide budget support to enhance the student-athlete experience, including postseason travel, program equipment, and athletic facility improvements.

For information, visit gobattlinbears.com

