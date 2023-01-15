SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Rocky Mountain College indoor track and field team set several school records at the Myrle Hanson Open hosted by Black Hills State University over the weekend.
It was the first meet the school attended as a full team this season.
Freshman Brooke Wirkkala, also a member of the Rocky volleyball team, broke two school records in her first indoor meet. Wirkkala won the women’s long jump (17-feet-¾-inches) and took third place in the women’s high jump (5-1).
Sydney Little Light claimed first place in the mile (5:18.89) and in the 3,000 meters (10:19.03, which is below the NAIA-A standard qualifying time).
Lauryn Frideres, a freshman from Billings West, took first place in the women’s triple jump (33-8.5, new Rocky record).
Kellan Wahl set a new Rocky record in the 60 meters (7.88 second mark in the preliminaries).
On the men’s side, Jackson Wilson took first place in both the one mile (4:22.65) and in the 800 (2:00.27).
