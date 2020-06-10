BILLINGS — The Frontier Conference is still piecing together a workable 2020 football schedule, but it’s expected to be released sometime next week pending approval from school presidents followed by a final vote by athletic directors and coaches across the league.
What we do know, according to Rocky Mountain College AD Jeff Malby and football coach Chris Stutzriem, is that the schedule will be an eight- or nine-game model, and that the season isn’t slated to begin until Sept. 12, two weeks after its initial start date.
Stutzriem, who is entering his second season leading Rocky’s football program, said the Battlin’ Bears, barring further upheaval due to COVID-19, will play their opener on the road against Montana Western.
The schedule is not clear beyond that, except that Rocky’s game against Dickinson State and another non-league contest against Montana State-Northern will be bumped from the calendar altogether.
But the changes to the schedule aren’t of huge concern to Stutzriem, who is simply appreciative that the season is in the offing.
“This is one of those unprecedented years to where I’m just glad we’re playing,” he said.
Last week, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released guidance for opening fall sports for each of its member institutions, which includes the Frontier Conference.
Among the NAIA’s directives is a provision that teams can’t open practices for fall sports — football, volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer, golf and cross country — until Aug. 14. All sports, save for football, can begin their seasons on Sept. 5
Stutzriem said the Aug. 14 restart date for his football team is “better than no date at all. We used to get 20 days before our first game that we could come in and practice, but the way they’ve got it now actually gives us more days. We’re excited about that.”
“I know we don’t start until Sept. 12, but we’re excited that we’ll be able to get them here four weeks before,” he said. “It helps that we’re able to have more practice time. We’ll actually have close to 20 practices before our first game as opposed to around 16.”
Stutzriem said he expects Rocky’s first on-field fall camp practice to be Aug. 15. The team did not conduct spring drills.
Meanwhile, volleyball will be limited to 22 days of opportunity, and cross country can compete in seven meets. Both the women's and men's soccer's season was cut to 14 games. The golf schedule, Malby said, hasn’t been limited.
The weight room at Rocky’s Fortin Center opened last Monday and is available for voluntary student-athlete use under social distancing guidelines (no more than 10 people working out at a time), though any football players that are on site — Stutzriem said there are roughly 40 — have done most of their training on the turf at Herb Klindt Field.
That has consisted of mostly body work rather than true weightlifting, which Stutzriem described as “almost like some CrossFit stuff, spaced out.” He expects the majority of the team to gather together for voluntary workouts in July.
Within that plan, though, are challenges that every athletic department faces to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, which shuttered college sports and everything else coast to coast in March.
Malby is at work formulating a plan for what game days will look like in the fall, when fans — at least some — will be allowed to attend. Part of that, he said, could include no-touch temperature checks at the entrances. Social distancing will likely also be part of the equation.
Of course, it becomes a bit more convoluted when considering the student-athletes themselves, especially the football players that compete in such close proximity to one another on the field.
Malby acknowledged that fact.
“That’s the tough question,” he said. “They’re out there tackling and blocking each other and yet we’re in a pandemic. We know that if we do a test on Saturday morning or Friday night before a game and that if somebody has a fever, they’re not playing.
“Safety is by far the most important thing.”
Malby said safeguards will ramp up as summer moves along and as more student-athletes trickle back to campus.
“We just have to do our best and be diligent and train the kids on how they have to proceed even before their first practice, that this is how it’s going to be,” he said. “You just don’t do that in a five-minute talk in the auditorium. Team meetings don’t exist the same way they used to.
“We’re very cognizant about it. I don’t use the term ‘safe return to play’ halfheartedly.”
As far as the football team is concerned, Malby and Stutzriem said coaches and players currently taking part in workouts must have their temperature taken every day, and also answer a series of health questions to better ensure safety.
In recent days, a handful of college football programs have reported positive COVID-19 tests among players. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Boise State are on that list.
Stutzriem said Rocky has so far tested two players because of contract tracing concerns, and that both tests came back negative. Stutzriem said Rocky is not conducting asymptomatic tests as of now.
