BILLINGS — Sasha Coffee of Rocky Boy has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College next season.

Coffee, a 5-foot-5 guard, helped lead the Morning Stars to district and divisional championships this past season. As a senior, she averaged nine points and 2.7 steal per contest.

“Sasha came highly recommended by two different coaches within her conference that competed against her during her time at Rocky Boy,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She has great range as a shooter and can handle the ball like a point guard. She’s proven herself to be a dedicated student and was recognized as one of the leaders in her school, both on and off the court. We are excited to have her join our program.”

