BILLINGS — Sasha Coffee of Rocky Boy has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College next season.
Coffee, a 5-foot-5 guard, helped lead the Morning Stars to district and divisional championships this past season. As a senior, she averaged nine points and 2.7 steal per contest.
“Sasha came highly recommended by two different coaches within her conference that competed against her during her time at Rocky Boy,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She has great range as a shooter and can handle the ball like a point guard. She’s proven herself to be a dedicated student and was recognized as one of the leaders in her school, both on and off the court. We are excited to have her join our program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.