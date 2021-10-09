BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College led the College of Idaho by a goal in the second half Saturday, but the Yotes' J.J. Osuna scored in the 68th minute to forge a tie between the teams at Wendy's Field.
C of I took the lead in the first half a Kristian Quiros goal in the 29th minute. But Rocky countered with consecutive goals from Milo Downey and Zach Wall to tie the game prior to halftime.
Both teams finished with eight total shots and two shots on frame, with Rocky recording all nine corner kicks in the draw.
