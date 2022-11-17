TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rocky Mountain College cross country is looking to end its season on a high note as its women's team and men's individual runner Jackson Wilson will compete at the NAIA National Championship Meet on Friday morning.
The Battlin' Bears' women's team secured an at-large bid to the national finals after placing second at the Frontier Conference Championship earlier this month in Helena. The finish sees them join conference champion Carroll College as representatives from the Frontier running at Apalachee Regional Park in Florida's capital city.
The 5-kilometer women's race will begin at 7:30 a.m., with senior Sydney Little Light looking to follow up on a strong performance at last year's national meet. The Hardin grad from Crow Agency placed second as an individual in the event with a time of 18:16.8 to finish two seconds behind national champion Alyssa Bearzi of Milligan (Tennessee), who returns this year to defend her title.
The Rocky women will be making their third appearance at the national meet since 2010, with all runners on the team (besides Little Light) competing at nationals for the first time.
Wilson is the lone Rocky individual running in the men's race, which he qualified for by winning his second straight Frontier title. The 8-kilometer race will kick off the national meet at 6:30 a.m., with the South Dakotan looking to improve upon his 62nd-place finish at last year's national meet.
