GLENDIVE —  Corbyn Svec and Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain College were the individual winners Friday as the Bears took on Dawson Community College in a unscored dual cross country meet.

Svec won with a clocking of 27 minutes, 32.1 seconds. Little Light was first in 18:49.9.

Inn the men's 8K, Rocky's Ethan Blount (29;12.1) and Juston Glass (29:14.3) were second and third. Dawson's Connor Chase (29:33.5) was fourth.

In the women's 5K, Rocky swept the first five places.

Jayden Woodland was second (20:18.8), followed by Chloe Bryntesen (20:27.0), Rylie Schoenfeld (21:01.5) and Kallyn Wilkins (21:04.3).

Dawson's Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk was sixth (21:17.7).

Rocky's men and women will run in the Frontier Conference Preview meet on Monday in Helena.

