SPEARFISH, S.D. — Sydney Little Light established a pair of Rocky Mountain College track and field records Saturday at the 29th annual Dave Little Alumni Mile indoor meet hosted by South Dakota Mines.
Little Light, a Hardin High School alum, won the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 10:15.44 and claimed the 5,000 meters in 18:17.44. Both set new school records, and both were NAIA national qualifying times.
Rocky’s Jackson Duffey also set a school record with a 15:01.51 clocking in the men’s 5,000, which placed him fourth.
The Battlin’ Bears’ women’s distance medley relay team won first place with a time of 14.03.52. The team consisted of Little Light, Kellan Wahl, Violet Carter and Mei-Li Stevens.
Rocky’s Joseph Vander Bos won first place in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:59.1.
