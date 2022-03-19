SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thomas More denied Rocky Mountain College’s attempt to tie Saturday’s NAIA National Tournament Quarterfinal game at the buzzer, ending the Battlin’ Bears’ historic and unprecedented season in a 60-58 loss.
“It’s been a heckuva year,” Rocky head coach Wes Keller said. “I’m so proud of these guys. When you lose nail biters like that, it hurts, it stings. It’s just been a pleasure to coach these guys. It’s been an incredible ride. A lot of firsts along the way. Just so incredibly proud of these kids.”
Rocky trailed Thomas More by two with 7.2 seconds to play after both teams split a pair of free throws. The Battlin’ Bears called time, drew up a play, and attempted to execute it to either get a tie or take the lead.
“We were just hoping to get an iso for N’Dea, have her go to the hoop,” Rocky junior Kloie Thatcher said. “They denied her right away so things kinda got out of – they weren’t supposed to go the way they went. That’s just how it falls.”
Flye caught the ball near the half-court stripe off a pass from Thatcher, dribbled to her right to just inside the 3-point line. She elevated for a 15-foot jump shot with under 1.5 seconds on the clock, but was met by Thomas More’s Summer Secrist who rejected the attempt as the final horn sounded.
“We set a double-high ball screen for N’Dea to come off,” Keller said of the final play. “We had one of them rolling to the rim and the other one was gonna pop. Give them credit, they made a play and that was that.”
Rocky’s season was special in nearly every respect. The program pulled a complete 180-degree turnaround from a season ago, and behind some veteran players and impactful freshmen, the Battlin’ Bears pushed aside the preseason doubters to set a program record for single-season wins and earn their first Frontier Conference Tournament Championship in 34 years.
“A loss is never easy…It’s been a historic season for Rocky Mountain College and this team should be very proud of everything that’s been accomplished,” Thatcher said.
Rocky’s three national tournament wins this season were the program’s first, meaning this team advanced deeper than any other Battlin’ Bears squad in school history.
Following Montana State’s losses in the NCAA tournament on Friday, Rocky became the final collegiate basketball team from the state of Montana playing competitive games.
“It just goes to show the kind of people that are in our program,” Keller said. “We have a lot of kids with a lot of toughness and grit. I’m proud to be their coach.”
Mid-way through the third quarter on Friday, Rocky held a seven-point advantage. That was after the Battlin’ Bears had trailed for much of the first half.
A four-point Saints halftime edge was eliminated by a 6-0 Rocky run, while a Gracee Lekvold 15-footer gave Rocky its aforementioned seven-point third-quarter lead and punctuated a 16-5 spurt.
Thomas More answered, trimming a 46-39 lead to 49-48 by the end of the third quarter. Rocky led by three with around six minutes to play. The Lekvold jumper, however, was the final field goal Rocky would get on Saturday afternoon as Thomas More used a trio of free throws to tie the game by the 1:10 mark.
Zoie Barth put the Saints ahead with a lay-up, and after Rocky got back within one point, Thomas More was able to make a defensive stand and escape into the semifinals with a victory.
Flye, like she has all season, led the Battlin’ Bears on Saturday with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double, her 17th of the season. Flye also picked up two assists and two steals and finished 7-for-24 from the field. She scored 11 of Rocky’s 19 points in the third quarter, but was 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter as neither team broke 29 percent shooting in the closing stanza.
Shauna Bribiescas scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Rocky. Thatcher added 10 points, dished out two assists and was credited with four steals. Dominique Stephens scored nine points off the bench in the loss.
Rocky finishes the season 29-5 and as one of the final eight NAIA women’s teams standing in the national tournament. Not bad for a team picked to finish tied for fourth out of six teams in the Frontier preseason poll.
“We didn’t come here to just play basketball, we came here to bust our butt and prove a lot of people wrong,” Thatcher said. “We came into this season as underdogs and we proved a lot of people wrong. I can’t explain how proud I am of this team.”
