LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team downed Eastern Oregon 2-0 on Sunday as Igor Soares and Milo Downey scored goals.
Rocky improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Eastern Oregon fell to 1-3, 0-1.
The women's match was a battle of two ranked NAIA teams.
Mackinley Gregus scored once in each half to lead No. 10 EOU to a 2-1 victory over No. 19 RMC.
The lone goal for RMC was from an own goal by Eastern Oregon.
Rocky is 0-1, 0-1 and EOU is 3-0, 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.