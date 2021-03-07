LA GRANDE, Ore. — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team downed Eastern Oregon 2-0 on Sunday as Igor Soares and Milo Downey scored goals.

Rocky improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Eastern Oregon fell to 1-3, 0-1.

The women's match was a battle of two ranked NAIA teams. 

Mackinley Gregus scored once in each half to lead No. 10 EOU to a 2-1 victory over No. 19 RMC.

The lone goal for RMC was from an own goal by Eastern Oregon.

Rocky is 0-1, 0-1 and EOU is 3-0, 1-0.

