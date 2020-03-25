BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced the addition of 11 more signings to its 2020 football recruiting class, including Billings West quarterback Josh Erbacher.
Erbacher was a two-time all-state selection, and quarterbacked West to the Class AA state championship as a junior in 2018. As a senior, Erbacher threw for 2,414 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions as the Golden Bears reached the playoff semifinals.
For his career, Erbacher threw for 5,408 yards and 58 touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes.
Billings Central offensive lineman Bo Hakert announced via Twitter in late February that he had also signed with the Battlin’ Bears.
“These 11 young men add to a very important and successful group from the one we released on signing day,” second-year Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said. “Very excited to keep two more of Billings' finest in this great city.”
The other signings include offensive linemen Alec Ehrhard of Gillette, Wyoming, and T’Ziaha Quint of Phoenix, Arizona; defensive linemen Ethan Hurst of Santa Ana, California, and Charles Gilbert of Chandler, Arizona; defensive backs Tanner Hilliard of Gillette, Wyoming, Garrett Thibodeau of Cottonwood, California, and Daylon Storey of Goodyear, Arizona; and athletes Joe Marquez of Castro Valley, California, and Jacob Mondragon of Herriman, Utah.
Rocky’s 2020 recruiting class now consists of 35 players. The Bears initially announced the signing of 24 recruits on Feb. 5.
