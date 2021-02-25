BILLINGS — Chris Stutzriem was named head football coach at Rocky Mountain College on Dec. 18, 2018, and yet he has coached just 11 games for the Battlin’ Bears in his two-plus years on the job.
Stutzriem has been itching to return to the sideline in a real, live-game capacity since Rocky’s most recent outing on Nov. 16, 2019.
So have his players.
But there’s light at the end of what has been a long COVID-19 tunnel as the Bears continue to prepare to play an abbreviated four-game Frontier Conference schedule this spring. Their first contest is roughly two weeks away — March 13 at home against Carroll College.
Regardless of the unusual circumstances, Stutzriem said his team, from top to bottom, is focused and ready to play.
“From a motivational standpoint, I don’t care if it’s a normal year or not, whenever you’re in that (preseason) camp situation everyone has that feeling of, ‘Alright, let’s get this thing going,’” he said during an interview in his Fortin Center office on Thursday. “And we have a mature team. Guys understand the process. They’ve been waiting to get back on the field.”
As of Thursday, Rocky had conducted seven preseason practices, two of which included full-contact drills. The team is likely to practice seven more times before beginning its game-week preparation for Carroll.
After the 2020 fall season was postponed by the Frontier Conference because of coronavirus concerns, a multitude of time was left over for team meetings, playbook study and installation of the offensive and defensive schemes. Now, Stutzriem said, it’s a matter of players knowing their assignments and acclimating to the speed and physicality of game situations.
And with Week 1 right around the corner, there isn’t a lot of room for error.
“A lot of it is timing, whether that’s quarterbacks and receivers, offensive linemen picking up a twist or a blitz … a lot of those game situations and getting that game speed and those reps down,” Stutzriem said. “I don’t think our bodies are ready for a 120-play scrimmage. But I think we’re good with three or four days of 35 to 45 plays and building that up.”
“We went about 40 plays (Wednesday) night of live situation stuff and we’ll do that again Saturday, and we’ll do it at least once or twice next week as well,” he said. “You just have to kind of keep working through that. We know we’re not ready to play Carroll right now, but we will be in two weeks.”
Stutzriem said he doesn’t plan to publicly name a starting quarterback before the first game, but he did say that returners Nate Dick and Drew Korf remain at the top of the depth chart. Stutzriem said Rocky could play as many as three or four quarterbacks this spring as a means to develop positional depth.
That is likely to be the case across the board for a roster that right now is bursting and the seams with 116 players.
“That’s unheard of,” Stutzriem said of the number of players on the team. “Usually your spring roster is in the 80s.”
One player that is especially eager to play is linebacker Dallas Mack, a 23-year-old graduate of Huntley Project High School who missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on his right knee that spring.
Mack hasn’t played in a real game since Rocky’s 2018 NAIA playoff loss to Morningside (Iowa). That’s a game that predates Stutzriem's hiring as head coach.
“I’m just excited to be out there,” said Mack, who has already graduated from Rocky but is allowed to play thanks to eligibility rules that have been altered to accommodate athletes whose careers were affected by the pandemic and its subsequent shutdown. “I’ve been waiting two years for this.
“Just to step on the field again is what I’m looking forward to. It’s been tough, never knowing what we’re going to get. But I’m just excited for the upcoming season.”
Including Rocky and Carroll, five Frontier Conference teams are planning to play this spring; the others are Montana State-Northern, the College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
Though other teams have opted out, both Stutzriem and Mack said there was no hesitation about whether the Battlin’ Bears would play this spring.
“Everybody that’s here wants to be here and wants to practice and wants to play,” Stutzriem said. “Our players have wanted to play, our coaches have wanted to coach and our administration has been supportive of everything. This is where we’re at, and I think we’ll be ready to go.”
Stutzriem said the Bears are chasing a conference title, just as they would be in a normal fall season.
“We can’t control who’s on the schedule, but we want to win every game. That’s why we’re playing. If we didn’t want to do that we would have opted out,” he said.
Rocky will play at the College of Idaho on March 20, will host Eastern Oregon on March 27 and then travel to MSU-Northern on April 3.
