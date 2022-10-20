BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College football have been in some battles over the years.
Two of the most consistently solid programs as of late in the Frontier Conference, the Battlin' Bears and Fighting Saints had both of their meetings last year (in the condensed spring season and normal fall season) go down to the wire decided by less than a touchdown, with each team winning one game a piece.
But this time around, the stakes are especially high.
No. 14-ranked Rocky (5-1) travels to Helena to take on Carroll (4-2) in a showdown set for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff with potential major postseason implications for the Bears, who are seeking their first trip to the 16-team NAIA Football National Championship tournament since 2018.
Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem, whose squad is coming off of a bye week with a four-game winning streak in tow, had little interest in discussing the possibility of a playoff berth that the Bears would almost certainly receive if they were to win out, either through the Frontier's auto bid or an at-large, with four games left in the regular season schedule.
But with a program as respected across the NAIA as Carroll (a six-time national champion) is, it's always a good idea — especially with the hopes Rocky has for this season — to never take the Saints lightly.
"It's a battle," Stutzriem said of his team's history with Carroll. "We're the two private schools here in Montana and recruit against a lot of the same guys. They're a tough, physical team with a great history and they get better and better every year. It's always just tough and they're a good team and coached really well."
Redshirt junior quarterback George Tribble Jr. will remain the man under center this weekend as he has for the past three games in place of the inactive Nathan Dick, with Stutzriem adding this week that Tribble would be the starter "for the foreseeable future."
Tribble struggled a bit in Rocky's last game, a home victory over winless Eastern Oregon on Oct. 8, throwing three interceptions but adding in a rushing touchdown to make up for it. Stutzriem said that he believes Tribble will be "perfectly fine" if he plays within Rocky's offensive scheme and doesn't try to make a "heroic play," expressing confidence in the signal-caller who has thrown for 637 yards and six touchdowns across three starts this year.
But with a defense like Rocky's, Tribble and the rest of the offense might just be perfectly fine anyway.
The Bears picked off the Mountaineers five times and took an interception return back for a touchdown, as well, their fourth straight game with a defensive score. No Frontier team has more interceptions than Rocky's 12 on the season, and its secondary's ability to get Saints quarterback Jack Prka (five touchdowns, five interceptions) off-kilter could be critical for the game's momentum shifts.
"I think our defense does a good job of playing hand-in-hand off of each other," Stutzriem said, whose team allows a league-low 13.8 points per game. "When you put pressure on the quarterback, you're going to make mistakes, and then also when you make teams one-dimensional, our (defensive backs) are doing a heck of a job of shutting them down."
Speaking of pressure on the quarterback and interior line play, that's exactly what Carroll's defense specializes in as the Saints are tied for second in the Frontier in sacks (17) and are second in rushing yards allowed per game (86.0).
There's no outright star on the Saints' defense, but rather a lot of solid contributors. Fifteen players have recorded at least 10 tackles on the year as Carroll tends to keep games competitive for its offense, which is coming off its most points of the season thus far in a 47-3 blitzing of Montana State-Northern two weekends ago in Havre.
But Rocky loves to create mistakes and control the tempo on offense, averaging more time of possession per game (36:54) than all but two teams nationally. It's a formula that works — and for the Bears, one that could continue to propel them to the forefront of the Frontier title race.
"I believe in our scheme," Stutzriem said. "I think our players are in tune and bought in and we're just excited in the opportunity to go out and play the game that we love so much with the guys that we're having fun being around."
