BILLINGS — It’s homecoming Saturday for the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears football team.
The 25th-ranked Bears (2-1) will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host Montana State-Northern (0-3) at 1 p.m. in Frontier Conference football Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
“Homecoming is important,” said Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem, adding it’s a good time to showcase the school’s updated coaches offices and locker rooms, along with branding signage. “We love to see the alumni come back, whether it’s from one year ago or 50 years ago.”
Last year the Bears beat the Lights 31-28 in Havre during their fourth game of the year, and then downed the Lights 19-7 at home in the second-to-last game of the regular season en route to a 7-3 campaign in which they shared the league title. According to a press release from RMC, the Bears have a 14-game winning streak against the Lights.
Both of Rocky’s wins this year have come on the road. The Battlin’ Bears defeated Southern Oregon 27-10 in their season-opener Aug. 27 in Ashland, Oregon. It was the Bears’ first win at Southern Oregon in six tries.
RMC then lost its home opener, 21-18, vs. the College of Idaho before defeating No. 21 Montana Tech 28-20.
The Lights lost their opener at the College of Idaho, 31-3. They played their second and third games in Havre at Tilleman Field, losing to SOU 56-6 and Montana Western 35-6.
Stutzriem said when Rocky prepares it doesn’t factor in the record of the Lights, who are coached by former Northern Arizona head coach and Montana assistant coach Jerome Souers. Northern officials hired Souers Jan. 14.
“We don’t look at that,” Stutzriem said of the Lights’ record. “They play extremely hard and are coached by some good coaches. They are some veteran coaches who have been around football and they have a great game plan for us. We have to make sure to execute at a high level.”
Stutzriem said some of the keys for Rocky to experience success Saturday include controlling the line of scrimmage and winning one-on-one battles.
In the Bears’ win against Tech, Rocky recovered five Orediggers’ turnovers. Rocky only turned over the ball once.
“Taking care of the football, that was a huge thing when we won that game,” said Stutzriem. “Our defense took the ball away and our offense didn’t give the ball away.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.