BILLINGS — Collectively, the football coaches in the Frontier Conference don’t have grand prognostications for Rocky Mountain College in 2021. Last week the Battlin’ Bears were picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
It’s no skin off Chris Stutzriem’s back.
“I figured that’s where we’d be. That’s where we should be. That’s where we finished last year,” said Stutzriem, now in his third year at the helm of Rocky’s program.
“I don’t care about preseason. It’s about what you do during the season, and so many things can happen. I don’t get involved too much with the rankings.”
That’s good, because on paper the Bears have loads of returning talent they hope can help them challenge the Frontier’s frontrunners.
Stutzriem and the coaching staff will put the team through its first practice of fall camp Thursday afternoon, with the Aug. 28 season opener at home against Southern Oregon circled on the calendar.
“No. 1, very excited for the team,” Stutzriem said. “I think we had a great summer with all of our returners and some freshmen here in July and June. I thought they did an excellent job getting in shape. I think as coaches and players we’re expecting to make that turning point and start finishing games and start turning those close losses into wins.”
Therein lies one of the key objectives of camp. Last spring, during the league’s abbreviated schedule making up for the COVID-canceled fall of 2020, Rocky lost three of its four games by a combined 12 points.
It will be important, Stutzriem said, for the team to turn a corner in terms of closing out games in the fourth quarter.
In one of those games last spring, Rocky had preseason No. 1 Eastern Oregon on the ropes and led by two touchdowns with just five minutes left. The Bears ended up losing in overtime, 36-33.
“It doesn’t matter how you win or how you lose, it’s if you win or lose,” Stutzriem said.
3 storylines
Return to normalcy?: This may be Stutzriem’s third season at Rocky, but it’s just his second full fall campaign. The 2020 season, of course, never materialized due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But Rocky, and everyone else in the Frontier, has 10 conference games scheduled for 2021. Right now, it’s back to college football as it’s meant to be.
“It’s an exciting time. Definitely busy,” Stutzriem said. “Just trying to make sure all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. Hopefully we can continue with some normalcy.”
Quality over quantity: Stutzriem has said more than once that he is grateful his team played four games last spring, even though it doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears will be ahead of schedule or pace entering camp. But it couldn’t have hurt.
“There’s always tweaks and changes,” Stutzriem said. “But camp is more about quality when it comes to reps and doing things that are good and making sure kids are in the right shape and ready to go mentally, physically.”
Veteran leaders: Stutzriem said 16 Rocky seniors are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes as a result of the chaos caused by COVID in 2020-21. Stutzriem knows you can’t put a price on veteran leadership.
“It tells me we’re doing the right things here and they want to be around and they’re excited about what’s going on and excited about being at Rocky,” he said. “Some of them graduated last December. It’s awesome to have those guys back.”
Who’s the QB?
A quarterback in college, Stutzriem knows exactly what he wants out of his signal-callers. But the Bears said goodbye to seasoned passer Drew Korf, and Stutzriem indicated that the competition is open — even though Billings Senior grad and previous starter Nate Dick is “full go” after suffering an apparent foot injury in the spring.
Dick is “in the mix for it,” Stutzriem said. “He’s been injured the last few years, so it’s tough. It’s tough on him. But he’s had a great mentality and a great mindset of getting healthy and getting back.”
Stutzriem said the competition will also include freshmen Jonathan Morris, Matt Asplund, Brock Mast and sophomore transfer George Tribble.
Spotlight on: Alex Bush, DE
In four games last spring, defensive end Alex Bush made his presence known. A transfer from Division I TCU, Bush finished with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound senior will look to continue that production, even though he is no longer a secret within the league.
“We’re hoping for that,” Stutzriem said. “Last year nobody really knew who he was, and so this year everyone will have a plan for him. That’s where we’ve got to be able to move him around a little bit and get some matchups for him. And if people are going to go after him we’ve got to have our other guys step up.”
“Alex has been a great kid for us,” Stutzriem added. “He’s a mature guy. He’s a great team leader. I love his attitude and love how he wants to get better with everything he does. Really expecting big things from him to be a vocal guy, him and Dylan Beridon, in that D-line room.”
