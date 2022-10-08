BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College intercepted Eastern Oregon five times as the Battlin' Bears won 28-6 in Frontier Conference football on Saturday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field to extend their winning streak to four games.
No. 17-ranked Rocky (5-1) swarmed the Mountaineers (0-7) on defense all afternoon, picking up a win right before its bye week that was sometimes ugly yet largely saw the Bears in control of the game's momentum.
The highlight of the victory was redshirt sophomore linebacker Jayden Fletcher's 24-yard interception return for a touchdown on Eastern Oregon quarterback Tanner Sweek with 7:09 remaining in the third quarter. Fletcher was one of four different Bears to record a pick along with Kaysan Barnett, Brail Lipford and Prince Johnson, who did it twice.
The score made it Rocky's fourth consecutive game with a defensive touchdown and gave it sole possession of the national lead in scores on defense.
The Bears' secondary as a whole held the Mounties' quarterbacks to a combined 10-for-25 passing for just 84 yards while the defensive line also pitched in three sacks. Eastern Oregon did not score a touchdown, making it the second time this season (along with the 56-0 rout of Montana State-Northern on Sept. 24) that the Rocky defense prevented its opponent from getting into the endzone.
Bears quarterback George Tribble, who started his third straight game in place of the inactive Nathan Dick, struggled at times under center by going 9-for-19 passing for 154 yards paired with three interceptions. But Rocky's run game was strong, finding paydirt three times as it tallied as a whole 165 yards on the ground.
Sophomore running back Zaire Wilcox was the Bears' top rusher, carrying the ball 22 times for 82 yards and a score to make it six consecutive games with a touchdown for the Florida native. Tight end Andrew Simon was Tribble's top target, catching four balls for 58 yards.
Rocky is off next weekend before it travels to Helena to take on Carroll College in Frontier Conference play Oct. 22. The Fighting Saints defeated MSU-Northern 47-3 on Saturday in Havre.
