BILLINGS — Chris Stutzriem’s anticipation was heightened for the start of his second season as the head football coach at Rocky Mountain College.
Saturday had been circled on his calendar until — you know — the whole coronavirus thing wreaked havoc on the college football season far and wide.
And that’s not to downplay the real toll COVID-19 has taken; Stutzriem does not have his priorities out of order.
When reminded Friday that his team would have otherwise been traveling west for its originally scheduled opener at Southern Oregon had the Frontier Conference not been forced to push football to the spring, he laughed and admitted he hadn’t even thought about it.
The realities of a season on pause had long since set in.
“Once we got moved to the spring our minds shifted,” Stutzriem told 406mtsports.com. “This is our recruiting season now, along with getting in the weight room and doing team building and those types of things.
“I don’t think (Saturday) will be like, ‘Oh man, we should be playing right now.’ Thank God we’re not playing.”
Stutzriem says that because Rocky wasn’t even able to make it through fall camp as intended. Stutzriem put a stop to the proceedings on Wednesday after the team participated in just five of its 12 scheduled practices.
An intrasquad scrimmage slated for Sunday was also canceled.
And the decision wasn’t altogether a consequence of COVID-19 — although Stutzriem said some of his players had showed symptoms of having contracted the virus but later tested negative.
The halt was precipitated by some nagging injuries brought on by players’ bodies not being in optimal shape. Also, lingering smoke from wildfires blazing in and around Montana stunted air quality this week and further cut into practice time.
A three-day freshman orientation is also under way on Rocky's campus. Classes begin Monday.
With camp now over, the Battlin’ Bears will set their sights on strength and conditioning with the hope of getting back on the field for 12 full practices in October.
“We were optimistic but we wanted to make sure our guys are healthy,” Stutzriem said. “The bodies weren’t ready. These guys, a lot of them haven’t lifted in a true weight room. Let’s say 40% of our team. When you get that percentage that isn’t ready to compete … that’s why you have to lift and have that repetition.
“It’s a lot of soft tissue injuries. Hamstrings and things like that. The muscles. That’s just guys not being in a routine of where we wanted their bodies to be. We just kind of said let’s hold off for now, let’s get in the weight room and get guys taken care of there and use good practices in October.”
The cancellation of the scrimmage means Stutzriem and his coaching staff won’t have film with which to further evaluate and teach players in a game-type setting, but the coach said he was pleasantly surprised by what he did see during the five practices the team had.
Among the veteran players Stutzriem singled out are quarterbacks Nate Dick and Drew Korf, running back Victor Ngalamulume, wideout La’Quante Harris and defensive lineman Chad Nebel.
Of the newcomers, Stutzriem said linebacker Alex Bush, a Power Five dropdown from TCU, stood out. As did Dylan Beridon, a new defensive lineman previously of Dixie State.
Freshmen defensive ends Ethan Hurst and Charles Gilbert also turned heads, and Stutzriem continues to have high hopes for two new cornerbacks, Malik Goss and Cito Hemphill-Toledo.
“It was good to see guys get back out there and compete,” Stutzriem said. “I saw some leadership from guys that maybe I wasn’t expecting that really stepped up. I saw a lot of competition. I saw guys that were a little more mature than last year. I saw a difference in speed.
“The unfortunate thing was the conditioning and strength, but that was expected with all of the COVID stuff and guys not being able to do a lot of things.
“But really, I liked the football intelligence of our team. Just good guys. Guys that were working hard and freshmen that were buying in. So it was good. I think it was good for them to get out there a little bit and just try to forget about everything that’s been going on.”
With no real games to prepare for, strength and conditioning is Rocky’s emphasis from a football standpoint. Additionally, the coach said he envisions players running skill-and-drill work on their own time.
Otherwise, Stutzriem said the team will try to be extra diligent academically by scheduling more study halls than usual this fall. The coach does not want eligibility to be a problem for when the season eventually starts.
The team will continue to build and the coaches will continue to work to identify impact players in the interim.
“We were hoping to get through fall camp, but reality set in. We just weren’t able to do it,” Stutzriem said. “Just to see the players in pads and run around and do those things, it was really good. There were some surprises, but I don’t know if it was enough to say ‘these guys are our dudes’ yet.
“We want to make sure we’re good in the weight room, and then in October, after five weeks in the weight room, six weeks in the weight room, hopefully we’re in a little bit better shape and ready to do more football stuff.”
