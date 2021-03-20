BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team fell to 0-2 with a 10-3 Frontier Conference loss to the College of Idaho on Saturday afternoon in Caldwell, Idaho.
While Rocky’s defense performed well against the No. 5-ranked NAIA team, the Drew Korf-led offense struggled for the second straight week. The Battlin’ Bears have scored 15 total points so far in their four-game spring season.
It was a bit windy Saturday in Caldwell, but Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem said weather had almost no effect on the final score.
“We just didn’t play well on offense, and our defense played really well,” Stutzriem told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com by phone Saturday. “It’s tough. We’re getting better, we’re going in the right direction, we’re just not seeing it on the scoreboard yet.”
Rocky senior Dawson Schick rushed for 20 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and Rocky got to the Yotes’ 21 yard-line a handful of plays later. Two straight incomplete passes from the senior Korf forced the Bears to try a 38-yard field goal, which Riley Garrett made.
C of I (2-0) kicked a field goal later in the first quarter, and neither team scored again until the 0:54 mark of the fourth, when Ryan Hibbs completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nick Calzaretta.
Rocky quickly drove down to C of I’s 2-yard line on the following drive, but Korf threw an interception with five seconds left.
Two drives earlier, Korf completed a 15-yard pass to Andrew Simon for a first down, but the senior tight end from Whitehall lost a fumble on C of I’s 18-yard line with 3:40 left to set up the Yotes’ game-winning drive. The play encapsulated Rocky’s game-long problem of negating good plays by “shooting ourselves in the foot,” Stutzriem said.
“We had opportunities throughout the game,” the third-year coach said. “I’ve got to do a better job as a coach of getting our guys in a position to be successful.”
Korf replaced Nate Dick in the first half of last week’s 14-12 home loss to Carroll after Dick suffered a foot injury. On Saturday, Korf completed 26 of 44 passes for 202 yards and the one pick.
Schick rushed for 63 yards on 14 attempts (4.5 yards per carry), and Simon caught four passes for 65 yards.
Calzaretta led C of I with 58 yards on 21 rushes (2.8 ypc) and had 30 receiving yards on three catches.
The Yotes compiled 334 yards of offense and committed three turnovers, while the Bears had 278 total yards and two giveaways.
“We have to do a better job of capitalizing on” turnovers, Stutzriem said. “Our defense did really well keeping the No. 5 team in the country to 10 points.”
Rocky’s season, which was postponed and abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemic, will continue next Saturday at home against Eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.