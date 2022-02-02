BILLINGS — While breaking down Rocky Mountain College’s football signing class for 2022, coach Chris Stutzriem described his general recruiting philosophy.
“First off, we want kids who fit who we are,” Stutzriem said. “High character, great in the classroom, wanting to graduate, and then players that fit our culture and fit who we are offensively and defensively.”
He added: “I think the coaches did a great job of finding guys who fit who we are. It’s always good when your highest number of kids from your signing class are from your state and from your area.”
Wednesday was National Signing Day, and to that end Rocky announced a recruiting class made of up 28 players, 11 of which hail from Montana.
Among those were seven local Billings additions: running back Michael DeLeon of Billings West, offensive lineman Zach Petroff from West, receiver Rhett Zitzow from West, offensive lineman Hunter Nixdorf from Billings Skyview, linebacker Luke Tallman from West, defensive lineman Cole Curry from West, defensive back Dylan Deines from West.
Billings West offensive lineman Zac Malcolm was not on Rocky's signing list released Wednesday, but the Bears had previously tweeted that Malcolm had signed. Stutzriem also said Malcolm was part of the signing class.
The other announced in-state signings consisted of tight end Chance Goltz from Bridger, athlete Hayden Ward of Joliet, athlete Adam Ball from St. Regis, and defensive back George Bucklin from Bigfork.
From out of state, Rocky added quarterback Trent Nobach from Arlington, Washington; offensive lineman Tanner Relling from Eugene, Oregon; receiver Tanner Wilkerson from Emmet, Idaho; running back Matt White from Sacramento, California; receiver Camden Young from Nampa, Idaho; offensive lineman Kale Paslay from Eugene, Oregon; defensive lineman Josh Snow from Arlington, Washington; defensive back James Mozon III from Hayward, California; defensive lineman Joshua Thompson from Big Horn, Wyoming; defensive back Damond Callahan from Long Beach, California; linebacker Daniel Dominguez from Mission Viejo, California; defensive lineman Anthony Mendez from Phoenix, Arizona; defensive back Jacob Hutchings from Oceanside, California; defensive lineman Tyher Howard from Oakland, California; defensive back Takai Takahashi from Rocklin, California; defensive lineman Ian Don from Rocklin, California; and defensive lineman John Aragon from Chino, California.
Stutzriem said he loved the mix, but also broke it down another way: “18 state champions, 32 team captains, 36 all-conference or all-league/all-state players, and a cumulative GPA of 3.4. That was good to see.”
Stutzriem said the Bears had about 80 prospect visits to campus through December and January. As for the in-state haul, Stutzriem said he was proud of Rocky’s list.
“No. 1, I think we won the city. We got the best players in the city that fit who we are,” he said. “Just happy to be able to get those guys locally. We want to win here in Montana and northern Wyoming.
“To get (12) of our guys from Montana and Wyoming and kind of mix in from everywhere, we’re just really happy with that group.”
Stutzriem spoke about Nobach, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback who comes in with some high expectations.
“Like every year you want to find your quarterback. I think we hit a home run with Trent,” he said. “We really feel like down the road he can lead our team and help us win some games.”
“We wanted to add some depth to our offensive line,” Stutzriem said. “Defensive line was probably one position where we needed to add some size. We feel good about that.”
Rocky had a breakthrough football season in 2021. The Battlin’ Bears went 7-3 and earned a share of the Frontier Conference championship, just their second title since 1999.
But Stutzriem has consistently said his team has more it wants to accomplish in 2022. Signing Day was part of that yearlong process.
“I think our guys are in the right frame of mind of, hey, we need to be better, we need to do more,” Stutzriem said. “To have guys come back and not be happy and complacent, and we’re excited for how hard they’re working.
“The mindset of the guys is that they need to do A, B and C, and they’ve really bought in.”
Stutzriem said Rocky will open spring drills with the first of 15 practices on March 14. Spring ball will culminate with a scrimmage on April 8, Stutzriem said.
