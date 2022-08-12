BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team will be looking to tidy up some unfinished business this fall.
However, as Rocky was practicing on Friday at Herb Klindt Field, Battlin’ Bears coach Chris Stutzriem said the Bears’ goal right now is to work on improving individually and as a team.
Rocky, ranked 19th in the NAIA preseason poll, will open the season at league foe Southern Oregon on Aug. 27.
But before the Bears take on the Raiders, Rocky will have a scrimmage at 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no charge for spectators to watch the scrimmage, where there will be 100 to 120 plays. Statistics and scoring won’t be kept for the intrasquad scrimmage.
“We won’t until next Thursday night,” said Stutzriem about focusing on the game at Southern Oregon. “Now we are focused on us and the little things to make us better.”
Rocky has 134 players out this year, which includes 82 returnees. Stutzriem said the Bears will have eight starters back on offense and seven starters back on defense.
Last year Rocky finished 7-3, sharing the Frontier title with Montana Western and College of Idaho. It was the Bears’ first league crown since 2018 and the program’s fourth since the 1998 campaign.
Rocky just missed the postseason on a tiebreaker with Western advancing to the playoffs. The Bears finished 21st in the final NAIA poll.
The Battlin’ Bears began fall camp on Aug. 2 and Stutzriem said he was happy with the progression of the team.
“Everything is going well. The guys are working hard and doing what they are supposed to,” he said. “We have great leadership and the coaches are working extremely hard and getting guys on the right page. We’ve had great leadership by our captains. The new guys are picking up the little things and doing a great job.”
Nate Dick, a 2017 Billings Senior graduate, is back at quarterback for the Bears. Dick will be playing his final college football season this year.
Last year, Dick passed for 2,432 yards and added 711 rushing yards to go along with 27 total touchdowns.
“He’s been doing well,” said Stutzriem. “His leadership has always been there. He’s getting better at the things he needed to get better at.”
“Unfinished business” is the mantra the Rocky players have selected for this season.
And the next step towards settling that “unfinished business” is the scrimmage Saturday.
“It will be good and our last hurrah before school starts Monday,” said Stutzriem. “I feel good about it. The guys are working hard and have great energy and enthusiasm, which is awesome.”
NOTES: It will be a busy day at the RMC campus on Saturday. In addition to the football scrimmage, the men’s soccer team will scrimmage Casper College at 3 p.m. at Wendy’s Field. Statistics or scoring won’t be tallied at the soccer match.
