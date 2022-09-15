BILLINGS — After a bye week, the Rocky Mountain College football team is ready to travel to Butte to take on No. 21 Montana Tech in Frontier Conference football Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Battlin’ Bears (1-1) last played on Sept. 3, when they suffered a 21-18 setback to the College of Idaho (2-0) at Herb Klindt Field.
“It was good last week,” said RMC coach Chris Stutzriem. “We got back to basics, which we do during bye weeks. We got some guys healthy who got banged up.
“We spent the week preparing and gave the guys off Friday and Saturday and the coaches were out on the road locally recruiting on Friday. This week we are getting ready to focus on a really good Montana Tech team.”
The Bears had a chance to defeat the Yotes and advanced to the C of I 31-yard line with just under 35 seconds remaining until an incomplete pass on fourth down. Rocky was ranked No. 19 at the time and is now receiving votes in the most recent NAIA Coaches Poll. Stutzriem said the Bears are ready to move on and eager to test their skills against the Orediggers.
“I think for the most part we are healthy and had a great bye week,” said Stutzriem. “The guys have put the C of I loss behind them and are ready for the challenge and to show who we are.”
Tech opened the season with a 38-3 victory at Eastern Oregon on Aug. 27 before defeating Carroll College 26-10 at Alumni Coliseum on Sept. 3.
Against Carroll, Tech QB Jet Campbell — who attended high school at Billings Central — was 14 of 25 passing with one touchdown for 232 yards. In the Orediggers’ season-opening victory, Campbell was 17 of 25 passing with two touchdowns for 235 yards.
Tech receiver Trevor Hoffman hauled in eight passes for 122 yards against EOU and receiver Kyle Torgerson had five catches for 85 yards against Carroll. Blake Counts rushed for 97 yards vs. EOU and 78 yards vs. Carroll.
Last year, Tech edged the Bears in two close games — 31-29 at Herb Klindt Field and 21-17 in Butte.
“Tech is always tough, smart and very-well coached,” said Stutzriem. “Their quarterback is playing extremely well and their defense isn’t allowing touchdowns and they have two deadly receivers at split out.”
Rocky QB Nate Dick was 16 of 30 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he ran for 81 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in a 27-10 season-opening win at Southern Oregon. Zaire Wilcox rushed for 134 yards on 24 carries in that contest and Trae Henry had three catches for 76 yards.
Against C of I, Dick was 20 of 41 passing for 232 yards and an interception and he rushed for 26 yards. Henry had five catches for 50 yards against C of I and Donavan Sellgren had five catches for 63 yards. DeNiro Killian Jr. had three receptions for 94 yards.
Dick did leave the contest during the Bears’ last play of the drive as he was attended to by personnel after an incomplete pass. He walked off the field and didn’t return, but after the contest was partaking in the usual postgame activities of pictures and visiting with teammates, friends and family.
Stutzriem expects Saturday to be another rugged Frontier Conference contest.
“Another game, another opportunity for us to get better as a team and compete,” he said. “If we play well and like we should, we’ll be fine.”
Excited for Firestorm to join Frontier
Last week it was announced that Arizona Christian would join the Frontier Conference as an associate member in football next season.
Arizona Christian is receiving votes in the most recent NAIA poll and was ranked 20th in the preseason NAIA poll.
“I think it’s great we are adding another top 25 team to the Frontier,” said Stutzriem, who explained players who come to RMC from Arizona will now have a chance to play in their home state. “We recruit heavily in Arizona and that’s a positive and hopefully we play there in November.”
Stutzriem said adding another school also adds scheduling benefits.
“They (Arizona Christian) are always close to the playoffs or in the playoffs and it’s one less time we have to play a double up with another opponent in the Frontier,” Stutzriem said.
NOTES: Rocky senior offensive lineman Christian Hovey was injured against C of I and is out for the year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.