DILLON — Is it safe to call Rocky Mountain College football road warriors yet?
If that designation wasn't apparent already, it might just be now following the Battlin' Bears' impressive 41-26 win Saturday at Montana Western.
Notching its second win on the road against a team either currently or formerly ranked in the NAIA FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 poll (the other came via a 28-20 triumph last month at Montana Tech), Rocky (4-1) had a second half full of big plays and key quarterbacking from stand-in signal-caller George Tribble, starting his second straight game in place of the inactive Nathan Dick.
Bears football is meant to travel well, coach Chris Stutzriem said following the win, and when it hits all the right notes, road trips, outside conditions and opponents faced all have a tough time stopping it.
"The maturity really shows on the road from our guys because of the way we travel," Stutzriem said in a phone call to the Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com postgame. "They're focused. They know it's a business trip and just do a tremendous job."
Following a slow-paced first half in which the muddy field conditions in Dillon reflected in the form of a 7-6 Rocky advantage at the intermission, the Bears exploded for 34 second-half points, most of which were earned in a wild third quarter in which the two teams combined for five touchdowns.
Western (3-3) took its only lead of the game less than a minute into the second half via a 75-yard scamper from redshirt senior tailback Reese Neville, but Rocky responded with 21 unanswered points of its own through a Tribble touchdown to wideout Trae Henry, a direct-snap rushing score from tight end Andrew Simon and an interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Brail Lipford, who marked his birthday Saturday with a highlight-reel play.
Tribble had his moments (21-for-29 passing, 277 yards, two touchdowns) and his mishaps (one fumble and interception each), but he proved himself to be a dependable thrower against the meat of the Frontier Conference after Rocky blitzed Montana State-Northern 56-0 last weekend in his debut as a starter.
"He made mistakes, but he rebounded really well," Stutzriem said. "When we make a mistake, (we say) let's cut the bleeding and move on; last play mentality. So (I'm) just really proud of him. ... He'll learn from those (mistakes) and he'll get better. But really proud of the way he led our offense."
Though Rocky found itself up 28-13 with a chance to pull away late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs had one last fightback in them, scoring on back-to-back offensive possessions — the latter of which was created by Tribble's pick — to cut the deficit to 28-26 seconds after the start of the fourth quarter.
But big plays can create extra jolts of momentum in critical moments, and that's exactly what happened to the Bears' benefit.
Laurel grad Jack Waddell took the ensuing kickoff back 88 yards for a score to help Rocky extend the score back to two possessions, then sophomore running back Zaire Wilcox scored from 50 yards on the ground — nearly half of his game-high 101 on the day — on the next Bears drive to finish the job for good.
It's a tough world out there for a Frontier Conference football team dealing with week-after-week onslaughts against nationally ranked opponents. But for those like Rocky on Saturday that get through the fire unscathed to up their statuses as league title contenders, they often get the late-season spoils to come.
"Really, really proud of how we rebounded at halftime," Stutzriem said. "Western's a damn good football team and they're coached really well and they're tough kids. So we knew it was going to be a battle, but I was really proud of our guys."
