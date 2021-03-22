CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College goalkeeper Maia Wetzel was honored as the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's soccer defensive player of the week on Monday.

The 5-foot-7 Wetzel, a graduate of Billings West, is a senior for the Battlin' Bears. She was singled out for making 20 saves in two matches, including 11 in Rocky's 2-1 victory over the College of Idaho and nine as the Bears downed Carroll College 2-1.

