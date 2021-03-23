CORVALLIS, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College goalkeeper Maia Wetzel was honored Tuesday as the NAIA's national women's soccer defensive player of the week. On Monday, Wetzel was honored as the as the Cascade Collegiate Conference women's defensive player of the week.

The 5-foot-7 Wetzel, a graduate of Billings West, is a senior for the Battlin' Bears. She was singled out for making 20 saves in two matches, including 11 in Rocky's 2-1 victory over the College of Idaho and nine as the Bears downed Carroll College 2-1.

