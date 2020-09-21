BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's Kaelyn Volk was selected as the Frontier Conference women's golfer of the week on Monday.

Volk, a junior from Sidney, was the individual medalist at last week's Montana Tech Invitational played at the Butte Country Club.

She shot a five-over-par 76 to lead the Rocky women to the team title at the first Frontier tournament of the season.

Tags

Load comments