BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's outside hitter Daniella Russell has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District 4 first team.
The announcement was made on Thursday. She is now eligible to be picked for the CoSIDA Academic All-American team in early December.
The All-District teams are nominated and voted on by members of CoSIDA and recognize the nation's top student-athletes across the NCAA and NAIA for their combined performances in athletics and academics.
The teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.
A senior from Red Lodge, Russell led Rocky this season with 322 kills and went over the 1,000 mark for her career.
She is a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete and a two-time all-conference student athlete.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.