BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's outside hitter Daniella Russell has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)  Academic All-District 4 first team.

The announcement was made on Thursday. She is now eligible to be picked for the CoSIDA Academic All-American team in early December.

The All-District teams are nominated and voted on by members of CoSIDA and recognize the nation's top student-athletes across the NCAA and NAIA for their combined performances in athletics and academics. 

The teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada.

A senior from Red Lodge, Russell led Rocky this season with 322 kills and went over the 1,000 mark for her career. 

She is a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete and a two-time all-conference student athlete.

