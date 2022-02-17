BILLINGS — Ludvig Bye placed first and seven other Rocky Mountain College men placed in the top eight individually as the Battlin' Bears won the slalom team title at a USCSA Northwest qualifier on Saturday at Lookout Pass, Idaho.

Following Bye, were Alexander Sehlberg, Filip Johansson, Gusten Berglund, Luke Allen, Joel Dalmalm, Ian McCormick and Jacob Drake.

In the women's slalom, Sofia Brustia placed first and teammates Hilde Sato, Bergitte Varne and Sydney Weaver placed second through fourth for the Battlin' Bears.

Rocky hosts the USCSA Western Region Championships Feb. 24-26 at Red Lodge Mountain.

