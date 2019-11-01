EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Kummerle scored two goals and assisted on another in Rocky Mountain College's 4-1 win over Northwest Christian on Friday in men's soccer.
The win sets up a match between the No. 1 and 2 teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings when the Battlin' Bears play at No. 19-ranked and league leading Corban on Sunday.
Corban is unbeaten in league play, while Rocky has one loss. The regular-season champion earns an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament.
Rocky has won nine straight.
Kummerle scored at 9:38 in the first half off an assist from Pablo Ferreira and scored again on a 20-yard free kick at 43:35, right before halftime.
Jens Zimmerman scored the Battlin' Bears first goal, a header off a Nolan Sherwood corner kick. Dominick Portnell added a goal in the second half.
Rocky outshot Northwest Christian (2-11, 2-10) 19-9 and 7-4 for shots on goal.
