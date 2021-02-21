SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Rocky Mountain College men's team netted two first-place finishes at the Stinger Open indoor track and field meet on Friday and Saturday.

The distance medley relay team of George Beddow, Caden Bethel, Nico Piliero and Jackson Wilson was first in an altitude-adjusted time of 10:24.89.

Wilson also recorded a first-place finish of 8:28.58 (altitude-adjusted) in the 3,000 meters, which was a new Rocky record. 

Bethel was second in the 400 meters in 52.31.

For the women, Mei-Li Stevens had an altitude-adjusted time of 18:24.18 in the 5,000 meters for a second-place finish and a new Rocky record. 

In the women's mile, Sydney Little Light was third with an altitude-adjusted 5:07.89.

Dakota Manecke was sixth in the women's pole vault (10-11/4).

Tags

Load comments