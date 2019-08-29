KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College's men's cross country team is ranked No. 20 in the NAIA's 2019 Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll. The team received 214 points.
The poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference provides one rater.
The Battlin' Bears finished last season ranked No. 23 in the NAIA Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll after finishing in 23rd at the the NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championship.
Rocky finished in second and just three points behind Lewis-Clark State at the 2018 Frontier Conference championships.
Seniors Isaac Petsch and Keegan Council and juniors Jackson Duffey and George Beddow will help guide the incoming freshman and returning sophomores.
