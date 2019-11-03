SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — In a battle for the Cascade Collegiate Conference's regular season men's soccer championship, the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears were defeated by No. 19 ranked Corban University Warriors 3-1. With the win, the Warriors (14-0-2, 12-0-1 CCC) completed an undefeated regular season to claim the conference title.
The Warriors kicked off the game with a goal in the fourth minute. Corban's Charles Cleyton knocked the ball into the net off a deflection from a corner kick. Camilo Avendano and Christian Silva were credited on the assist.
In the 25th minute, Matheus Giron knocked in a deflected ball to put the Warriors up by two. Hakeem Smith and Yuki Onishi were credited on the assist.
Seven minutes later, Rocky's (12-4-0, 11-2-0) Finn Lane scored his first goal of the season and drew the Battlin' Bears within one goal.
Rocky finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the league behind Corban. The Bears will advance to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Soccer Tournament in Springfield, Oregon. Rocky will play Northwest University, seeded at No. 7, in the opening round on Nov. 12.
The Rocky women ended the regular season with a 2-1 win over Corban University on Sunday in Salem, Oregon.
The Battlin' Bears (12-3-1, 9-2-1 CCC) struck first early with senior Mhari Smith finding the back of the net in the match's eighth minute. Lauryn Gamache assisted.
Gamache scored a goal of her own in the 66th minute off an assist from Alexis Robbins. The Battlin' Bears led by two, but only for six minutes.
The Battlin' Bears concluded the regular season ranked No. 3 in the conference and will advance to the league tourney in Springfield, Oregon. Rocky will play College of Idaho during the opening round on Nov. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.