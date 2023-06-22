BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen announced Thursday the signings of Juliun Benson of Wolf Point, Liam Romei of Billings Senior and Elijah Tonasket of Ronan to round out the Battlin’ Bears recruiting class.

Benson, a 6-foot guard, averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game his senior season while shooting 62% from the field and 39% from 3-point range on his way to being named first team all-conference. Benson was also an all-state football player.

"We are excited to have Juliun joining our program here at Rocky,” Dreikosen said. “He is a crafty scorer with a spectacular ability to rebound the basketball from the guard position."

“I chose Rocky Mountain College because they have a great education,” Benson said. “Coach Dreikosen and staff are offering me a unique opportunity to join the Battlin' Bears program.”

Benson was coached at Wolf Point by Cole Hanks and plans to study Business Management.

Romei, a 6-2-inch guard, averaged 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists per game his senior season.

“Liam is a great addition to our program,” Dreikosen said. “He is a very good shooter with excellent range and we look forward to watching him grow in our program.”

“I chose Rocky because it gave me an opportunity to continue playing basketball,” Romei said. “Being at Rocky allows me to extend my education while staying close to home.”

Romei was coached at Senior by Drew Haws and plans to study Health and Human Performance.

Elijah Tonasket, a 6-foot guard, averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and four assists per game his senior season, while shooting 48% from the field and 36% from 3. He was a two-time all-conference honorable mention and an all-divisional tournament team member.

“Elijah is the type of kid we love having in our program," Dreikosen said. “He is a smart point guard with great athleticism. He is also an excellent student and a tremendous person. We are ecstatic to have him joining our program.”

“I chose Rocky because they are a successful program which I know can help me reach my full potential.” Tonasket said. “They also have a great Health & Human Performance program, which is what I'm planning to study.”

Tonasket was coached at Ronan High School by DJ Fish and plans to study Health and Human Performance.

The Battlin’ Bears recruiting class of 2023 includes one junior college transfer (Gregory Wilson Jr.) and with 10 incoming freshmen. Of the incoming class, six come from Montana, two from Colorado and one from each of Utah, Florida and New Zealand.

2023 Rocky Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class

Elijah Bailey / Morgan, Utah / 6’4 / 195 lbs / Guard/ Forward

Seth Bailey / Joliet, Montana / 6’5 / 205 lbs / Guard/Forward

Juliun Benson / Wolf Point, Montana / 6’0 / 170 lbs / Guard

Shad Boyce / Winifred, Montana / 6’6 / 205 lbs / Forward

Kade Erickson / Broadview, Montana / 6’5 / 195 lbs / Guard/Forward

Mekhi Jourdan / Thorton, Colorado / 6’2 / 180 lbs / Guard

Cameron Quinnell / Opunake, New Zealand / 6’6 / 210 lbs / Forward

Liam Romei / Billings, Montana / 6’2 / 190 lbs / Guard

Elijah Tonasket / Ronan, Montana / 6’0 / 180 lbs / Guard

Nikko Von Stralendorff / Eagle, Colorado / 6’5 / 175 lbs / Guard/Forward

Gregory Wilson Jr. / Miami Gardens, Florida / 6’2 / 195 lbs / Guard