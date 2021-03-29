PORTLAND, Ore. — Milo Downey, Sky Swenson and Jonah Gronmayer scored two goals apiece Sunday as Rocky Mountain College won 9-0 against Multnomah University in Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer.

The 5-0 Battlin' Bears also received goals from Ethan Boone and Eimu Keiser.

Rocky led 6-0 by halftime.

Lujke Turner and Ryan Cornwall split time in goal for the Bears. Both were credited with one save.

Rocky outshot Multnomah, 34-3.

