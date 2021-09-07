SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Milo Downey scored at the 45:56 mark and Rocky Mountain College downed Westmont 1-0 in men's soccer on Monday.

Rocky outshot Westmont, 7-4. Rocky keeper Ryan Cornwall made three saves.

In the women's match, Rocky and Westmont played to a 1-1 double-overtime draw.

Brynn Klinefelter scored on an assist from Morgan Maack at 45:19 for the Battlin' Bears. Westmont's Reese Davidson tied the contest at 1-1 with a goal a short time later at 49:18.

