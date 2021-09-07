SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Milo Downey scored at the 45:56 mark and Rocky Mountain College downed Westmont 1-0 in men's soccer on Monday.
Rocky outshot Westmont, 7-4. Rocky keeper Ryan Cornwall made three saves.
In the women's match, Rocky and Westmont played to a 1-1 double-overtime draw.
Brynn Klinefelter scored on an assist from Morgan Maack at 45:19 for the Battlin' Bears. Westmont's Reese Davidson tied the contest at 1-1 with a goal a short time later at 49:18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.