ABERDEEN, S.D. — The men's and women's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College finished with 1-1 ties against Presentation College on Saturday.

In the women's match, Emma Lensing put the Battlin' Bears ahead 1-0 with her first collegiate goal in the 73rd minute.

The host Saints tied the match 1-1 in the 87th minute on a goal by Delainey Williams.

On the men's side, Presentation jumped ahead 1-0 on a goal by Norberto Montero in the 34th minute.

Rocky's Niklas Kneller tied the game early in the second half with a goal off an assist from Igor Soares.

The Bears out-shot the Saints 10-4.

The Rocky men (1-1-1) and women (1-2-1) will play at the University of Jamestown on Sunday afternoon.

