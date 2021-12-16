CHANDLER, Ariz. — Maxim Stephens had 15 points and six rebounds, Abdul Bah added 12 points and six assists and Rocky Mountain College defeated Park University (Arizona) 68-56 on Thursday at the Cactus Classic.

Billings West grad Jesse Owens, a Montana State transfer, returned to Rocky's lineup and scored 10 points while making 2 of 3 3-pointers. Kelson Eiselein hit three 3s and added 11 points for the Battlin' Bears, who won their second consecutive game.

Rocky outrebounded Park 37-32, thanks in part to Beau Santistevan's game-high 12 boards. The Bears had 17 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points. Rocky also hit 10 3-pointers as a team, with Stephens and Cade Tyson added two apiece.

Trail Bates led Park with 14 points.

The Bears will face Arizona Christian at the Cactus Classic on Saturday.

