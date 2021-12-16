CHANDLER, Ariz. — Maxim Stephens had 15 points and six rebounds, Abdul Bah added 12 points and six assists and Rocky Mountain College defeated Park University (Arizona) 68-56 on Thursday at the Cactus Classic.
Billings West grad Jesse Owens, a Montana State transfer, returned to Rocky's lineup and scored 10 points while making 2 of 3 3-pointers. Kelson Eiselein hit three 3s and added 11 points for the Battlin' Bears, who won their second consecutive game.
Rocky outrebounded Park 37-32, thanks in part to Beau Santistevan's game-high 12 boards. The Bears had 17 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points. Rocky also hit 10 3-pointers as a team, with Stephens and Cade Tyson added two apiece.
Trail Bates led Park with 14 points.
The Bears will face Arizona Christian at the Cactus Classic on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.