BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College put eight in double figures Tuesday night in a 99-65 men's basketball victory over Yellowstone Christian College at the Fortin Center.
Maxim Stephens, Abdul Bah and Kael Robinson each scored 15 points for the Battlin' Bears, who shot 49% from the floor (43 for 88) and made 10 3-pointers.
Kelson Eiselein and Kevin Fassu added 11 points apiece for Rocky, while Cade Tyson, Tayshawun Bradford and Beau Santistevan all scored 10. Stephens and Fassu led the Bears with seven rebounds each. Rocky outrebounded YCC 47-29.
Doug Merida had 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead the Centurians. Christian Beeke had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bears next travel to Bozeman to take on Montana State on Sunday. It will be an exhibition game for RMC.
