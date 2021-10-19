BILLINGS — Abdul Bah scored 21 points in just 13 minutes off the bench, and Beau Santistevan added 16 points and nine rebounds as Rocky Mountain College dispatched Yellowstone Christian College 108-79 in its men's basketball opener on Tuesday at the Fortin Center.

Montana State transfer Jesse Owens scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Battlin' Bears. Maxim Stephens also had 15 for Rocky, while Tayshauwn Bradford chipped in 15.

The Bears are next scheduled to play at a tournament hosted by the College of Idaho beginning Oct. 29.

