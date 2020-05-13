BILLINGS — Michael Cover, a guard from Fort Collins, Colorado, has signed with Rocky Mountain College for men's basketball, Rocky announced Wednesday.
Cover averaged 13.3 points per game as a senior at Fossil Ridge High while shooting 37% from 3-point range and 85% from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-11 guard earned an all-conference selection in Colorado's highest classification (5A). His GPA is 3.5.
“Michael is a good addition to our basketball program," Rocky men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. "We like his ability to score and distribute the ball. He has played in a tough league at the highest level in Colorado, which we know has helped prepare him for the college game. Michael is a winner on the court and a great student that we look forward to coaching.”
