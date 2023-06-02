BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team has signed two new Class of 2023 recruits from Colorado, per a news release from the school Friday.

Guard Mekhi Jourdan and wing Nikko Von Stralendorff were both announced as having committed to play for the Battlin' Bears next season after they closed up their high school careers in the Centennial State.

The 6-foot-2 Jourdan played at Mountain Range High School in Westminster, Colorado, where he averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game, per the release. He is the son of former Rocky player Marshaun Jourdan, an All-American for current coach Bill Dreikosen in both 2002 and 2003.

Von Stralendorff, standing 6-5, averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum, Colorado. He earned All-Conference honors following his senior season.