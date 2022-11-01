MESA, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College men's golf closed the door on its fall season with a strong second place finish at the Redhawk Rumble NAIA National Fall Preview on Tuesday at Las Sendas Golf Club.
The Battlin' Bears' team total of 578 put them seven strokes behind the tournament winners, The Master's University (California). Rocky was paced by senior Hadyn Driver, who shot a 3-under par 139 across his two rounds to finish second in the event as an individual behind Embry-Riddle's (Arizona) Trevor Lewis (13-under, 129).
The Bears' scorers were rounded out by freshman William Dexheimer (146), senior Daniel Sigurjonsson (147), senior Nolan Burzminski (149) and freshman Aidan McDonagh (152). Junior Leon Doedtmann shot 151 while playing as an individual.
The winter offseason now begins for Rocky, which will play next at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate on Feb. 27, 2023 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.
