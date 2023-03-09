HENDERSON, Nev. — The Rocky Mountain College golf teams closed out play at the RMC Intercollegiate on Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club, with the men's squad finishing fifth (of nine teams) and the women tied for sixth (of 10 teams) in the event.
Over the course of three rounds, the Battlin' Bears' men's scorers ended play with a combined team score of 900, whereas the women recorded a total team score of 1,006.
The men were led by a trio of top-10 placings via William Dexheimer (220 total, seventh), Haydn Driver (222, eighth) and Nolan Burzminski (224, tied-10th). Aidan McDonagh (236, tied-35th) and Daniel Sigurjonsson (239, 41st) rounded out Rocky's scorers, while the Bears' Jacob Johnson (238, tied-38th) and Leon Doedtmann (253, tied-45th) competed as individuals.
On the women's side, Valentina Zuleta shot a 228 as she was one of the top overall golfers in the field, finishing tied for second. Remaining scorers for Rocky were Claire Wright (239, 12th), Billings West grad Kadence Fischer (266, 40th), Tyla Potgieter (274, 44th) and Laurel alum Breana Jensen (289, 49th), with Bears teammate Grace Metcalf (251, tied-20th) competing as an individual.
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) and British Columbia (Canada) took home the men's and women's team titles, respectively. The men's individual crown was won by British Columbia-Okanagan's (Canada) Justin Towill, who shot a 209 (68-71-70), and the women's first-place trophy was captured by Victoria (Canada) golfer Sukriti Harjai with a 226 (75-76-75).
Both Rocky golf teams will go south for their next event as each will compete in the ERAU Spring Invite taking place March 26 and 27 at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott, Arizona.
