HENDERSON, Nev. — The Rocky Mountain College golf teams closed out play at the RMC Intercollegiate on Wednesday at Reflection Bay Golf Club, with the men's squad finishing fifth (of nine teams) and the women tied for sixth (of 10 teams) in the event.

Over the course of three rounds, the Battlin' Bears' men's scorers ended play with a combined team score of 900, whereas the women recorded a total team score of 1,006. 

