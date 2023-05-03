BILLINGS — Roy-Winifred's Shad Boyce and Broadview-Lavina's Kade Erickson were both officially announced to have signed to play basketball next season at Rocky Mountain College, per a release from the school Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 Boyce averaged 20.0 points per game last season as he helped lead the Outlaws to a 22-4 record, while the 6-5 Erickson was the top scorer in Class C a year ago by way of averaging 24.2 points per game, finishing as the Pirates' all-time leading scorer and taking them to the state tournament in his senior season.

Both Boyce and Erickson will join their sisters in the Montana college hoops ranks, though both relatives play for rivals of Rocky. Boyce's sister, Dyauni, has spent the past three seasons at Montana State Billings, while Erickson's sister, Isabelle, played in 29 games for Carroll College in 2022-23.