Rocky Mountain College's Kael Robinson dribbles as Montana State Billings' Steven Richardson defends during the Yellowjackets’ game against the Battlin' Bears at Alterowitz Gym on Saturday. Robinson scored 18 points and had a crucial block as Rocky won a 74-73 thriller in overtime.
Rocky Mountain College's Kael Robinson dribbles as Montana State Billings' Steven Richardson defends during the Yellowjackets’ game against the Battlin' Bears at Alterowitz Gym on Saturday. Robinson scored 18 points and had a crucial block as Rocky won a 74-73 thriller in overtime.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Montana State Billings' Carrington Wiggins drives towards the basket during the Yellowjackets’ game against Rocky Mountain College at Alterowitz Gym on Saturday. Wiggins scored a game-high 23 points.
BILLINGS — Double-digit leads with less than five minutes to go usually don't turn into overtime games very often.
But Rocky Mountain College men's basketball — up by as much as 13 points with just 4:26 remaining in regulation — found itself in that exact position at the hands of Montana State Billings and was dared to respond.
Respond it did.
The Battlin' Bears escaped Alterowitz Gymnasium on Saturday night and evened up the Rimrock Rivalry season series with the Yellowjackets thanks to a thrilling 74-73 win that hung in the balance and was up for the taking likely for far longer than Rocky would've liked.
Still, thanks to 18 points from sophomore guard Kael Robinson (along with his crucial defensive effort on the game's penultimate play that would've given the Jackets a late lead), a game that quickly turned hairy for the Bears turned into another victory in wild circumstances.
"Obviously, 10-point lead with three minutes to go, you want to not send it into overtime," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. "But (it) showed a lot of character of our guys that (they) just kept battling, and of course give MSUB credit, they weren't going to give up, either."
Hope looked lost for the Jackets (7-3) as some offensive stagnation and defensive breakdowns saw them staring down a sizable deficit with minutes ticking down in regulation. But a furious rally that saw them embark on a 15-2 run to close the fourth quarter ended in a seemingly fairytale way: former Rocky guard Abdul Bah hit the game-tying layup with 4.2 seconds to play.
MSUB remained gritty and in the game throughout the final five minutes, even as Bears guard Elliott Brooks (who had seven points in the overtime) and others did their best to finally put the Jackets away on their home floor.
MSUB guard Steven Richardson scored four points of his own to tie the game at 72 with 56 seconds left from a four-point deficit, and even when Rocky's Kace Kitchel connected with a post move to give the Bears back the lead with 32 seconds left, it seemed as if the Jackets had something left up their sleeve.
That's where Robinson stepped in.
The New Zealand native was critical throughout the game but in no period of it more so than the final seconds — MSUB guard Carrington Wiggins (who had a game-high 23 points) got the ball in his hands for a game-winning layup attempt off of a Rocky turnover, only to be met by Robinson as he pulled off a clean block and rejected the ball out of bounds.
"I had no idea where to go, but I just saw the ball go past me and turned around and sure enough, he was going up for the layup," Robinson said of his clutch defensive play. "So I just jumped and ended up blocking it."
The Jackets' ensuing inbounds play went to Bilal Shabazz (12 points, 12 rebounds), who got a good look on the turnaround jumper to win it but saw it careen off the rim and offline.
Rocky got revenge for its 71-56 defeat to the Jackets on Nov. 15 at the Fortin Center in emphatic fashion, and the Bears now hope that the result can spur them on to a powerful midseason stretch as the meat of the Frontier Conference slate looms.
"It was a good game for the town, and I think those kind of games are going to make both teams better," Dreikosen said. "I'm really proud of our guys tonight for bouncing back even when things were feeling a little dark ... our guys hung in there mentally and went out and finished the game out."
