SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Corban University defeated Rocky Mountain College men's soccer by a 3-1 scoreline in their Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday.
The Warriors (16-2-1) scored twice in the first half through Andres Labate and Gian Gargurevich, then made it a three-goal cushion after halftime following a Rocky (10-7-1) own goal.
The Battlin' Bears did manage to score in the 83rd minute through Niklas Kneller, but it was for naught as Rocky's season ended.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.