SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Corban University defeated Rocky Mountain College men's soccer by a 3-1 scoreline in their Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday.

The Warriors (16-2-1) scored twice in the first half through Andres Labate and Gian Gargurevich, then made it a three-goal cushion after halftime following a Rocky (10-7-1) own goal.

The Battlin' Bears did manage to score in the 83rd minute through Niklas Kneller, but it was for naught as Rocky's season ended.

