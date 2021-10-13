BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's soccer team was awarded a victory over Cascade Collegiate Conference foe Bushnell on Wednesday. Bushnell forfeited Friday's scheduled game against the Battlin' Bears because of COVID-19 issues, per league guidelines.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a press release. Bushnell, located in Eugene, Oregon, also forfeited scheduled games next weekend against Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech.

Rocky is now 6-3-3 overall and and 3-3-2 in the CCC. The Bears are still scheduled to play Saturday on the road against Corban University in Salem, Oregon.

